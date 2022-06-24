Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 118,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 759,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.16 million and a PE ratio of -21.00.
Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)
