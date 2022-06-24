Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 118,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 759,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.16 million and a PE ratio of -21.00.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 4,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 100% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 11,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

