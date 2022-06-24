Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARDX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.24.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,719,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,793. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $86.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 73,312 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $47,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,047 shares in the company, valued at $170,330.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,997 shares of company stock valued at $149,681 in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 109,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 323,910 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 966.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 771,162 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.