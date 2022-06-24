Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Trading Up 13.3%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 4,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 144,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
About Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)
