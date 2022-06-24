Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Trading Up 13.3%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 4,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 144,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

About Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

