Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Pflug Koory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 2.0% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

AMAT traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.81. 187,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,419,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

