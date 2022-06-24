Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.54 and last traded at $45.54. Approximately 4,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 765,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Specifically, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 115,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,976.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $199,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 107,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

