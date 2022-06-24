AnRKey X Price Reaches $0.0051 on Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X ($ANRX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $830,167.77 and approximately $53,679.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00109639 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.
- Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00077956 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002338 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013818 BTC.
