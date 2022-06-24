Analyzing Root (ROOT) & Its Peers

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is one of 95 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Root to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Root and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 2 0 2.10 Root Competitors 399 2396 2424 88 2.41

Root currently has a consensus target price of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 263.49%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.19%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Root and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million -$521.10 million -0.73 Root Competitors $13.19 billion $2.84 billion 70.02

Root’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Root and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -137.46% -99.07% -34.55% Root Competitors -2.45% 1.92% 0.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Root has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Root competitors beat Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Root (Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

