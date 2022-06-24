Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $243.09 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.93.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.