American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Acquires $21,784.00 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) Director Lizanne Thomas bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $21,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lizanne Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Lizanne Thomas bought 88 shares of American Software stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,392.16.

AMSWA opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.64 million, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.83. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 20.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Software by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

