American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Evercore ISI Analysts

Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.13.

AMH stock opened at $34.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $3,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60,269 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,194,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

