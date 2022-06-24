AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

