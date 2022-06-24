AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
