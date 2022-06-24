AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

