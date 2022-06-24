AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.
Shares of AMCX stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
