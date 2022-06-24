Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.