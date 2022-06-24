AllSafe Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 40.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $33,312.67 and $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00026185 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

