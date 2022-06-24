Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.53. Approximately 1,423,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,459,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04.
Alliant Energy Company Profile (NYSE:LNT)
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
