Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.68 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $56.21 million and $12.68 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00310243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00081175 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00070546 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,907,637 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

