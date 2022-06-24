Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $96,390.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a PE ratio of 82.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.91. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.09 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

