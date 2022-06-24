Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.13) to €1.70 ($1.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air France-KLM from €2.10 ($2.21) to €1.90 ($2.00) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.42) to €4.40 ($4.63) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.84) to €4.00 ($4.21) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.26) to €1.10 ($1.16) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.93.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.5641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

