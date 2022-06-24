agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Sells $107,272.48 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,757.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $112,776.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $88,872.12.

On Thursday, April 28th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $98,746.80.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $139,393.44.

agilon health stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $796,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $6,750,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

AGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

