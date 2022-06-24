Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Financial Contrast

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical -2,823.49% -45.91% -43.21% PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aethlon Medical and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 490.91%. PetVivo has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.36%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than PetVivo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and PetVivo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 25.68 -$7.89 million ($0.60) -1.83 PetVivo $10,000.00 2,317.86 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -5.78

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aethlon Medical. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

PetVivo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

