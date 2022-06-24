Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $7.33 Average PT from Analysts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

