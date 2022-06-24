Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.12.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $285.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.98.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

