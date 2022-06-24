ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ACAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.68. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,485,000 after purchasing an additional 237,241 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

