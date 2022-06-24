Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $723,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.97 and a 200-day moving average of $199.46.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

