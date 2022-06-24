Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $28.02 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the period. M&T Bank makes up about 4.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of M&T Bank worth $28,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 79,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $159.64 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

