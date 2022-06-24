Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,575 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.1% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $135.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $179.13. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

