Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,046 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,619,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SONY stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.50. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

