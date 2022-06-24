ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABM Industries will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock worth $651,974. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ABM Industries by 39.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

