Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.46. The stock has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.