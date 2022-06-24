70489 (PAA.TO) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$557.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$534.91 million.

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

