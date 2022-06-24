3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.0% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

MMM opened at $130.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1 year low of $128.19 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

