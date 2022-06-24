2,371 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. 17,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523,506. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

About Dominion Energy (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.