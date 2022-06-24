1,613 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,926,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 408,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $7.28 on Friday, hitting $356.41. 158,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277,244. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

