Yellow Road Price Hits $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $35,648.53 and approximately $84.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00108764 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00395334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00075619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013908 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.