Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases 3,559 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.22. 233,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,694,280. The firm has a market cap of $84.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.47 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

