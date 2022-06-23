Xend Finance Market Capitalization Hits $2.84 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $176,047.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

