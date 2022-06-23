Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Worthington Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE:WOR traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 438,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.