Whiteheart (WHITE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,039.00

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $635,322.60 and approximately $20,039.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $71.48 or 0.00340886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

