Verso Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Verso has a market capitalization of $418,287.96 and $15,072.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00108393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00399308 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013990 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

