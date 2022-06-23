Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $20,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,179.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $21,093.75.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $18,750.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $24,218.75.

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $26,562.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 637,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 239.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 889,453 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 224.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 585,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 405,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

