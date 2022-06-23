Tranchess Trading Up 6.7% This Week (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Tranchess has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $22.69 million and approximately $26.59 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,821.00 or 1.00116843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00039024 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024733 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

