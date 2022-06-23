TradeStars 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14,283.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. TradeStars has a market capitalization of $184,933.45 and $14,283.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TradeStars has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00109436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00397473 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013958 BTC.

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

