Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0079 on Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010675 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008988 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00165700 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.