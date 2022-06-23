Thorstarter (XRUNE) Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $89,784.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00108393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00399308 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013990 BTC.

Thorstarter Profile

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter

Thorstarter Coin Trading

