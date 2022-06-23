Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Purchases 26,209 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE SFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 million, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Safeguard Scientifics (Get Rating)
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
