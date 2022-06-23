Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Purchases 26,209 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $96,449.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 644,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 million, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,644 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 151.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

