The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Buy

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Disco stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 50,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. Disco has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Disco alerts:

About Disco (Get Rating)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.