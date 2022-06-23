The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Buy

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Disco stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 50,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. Disco has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.19.
