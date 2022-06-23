The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $265.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

