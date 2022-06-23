Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $449,667.90 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,911 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $282,841.35.

On Friday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 14,880 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $713,644.80.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $2,081,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00.

Shares of TENB traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 788,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 1,220.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Tenable by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

