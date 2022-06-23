Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Target by 682.3% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 33,568 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 63.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 15,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.81.

TGT opened at $140.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.88 and a 200-day moving average of $209.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

