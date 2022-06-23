SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $78.20 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $155.70 million and $78.20 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00005850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,850.77 or 0.94906156 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002581 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 242,840,478 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

